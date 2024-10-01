Basic school crafts, shop classes in Estonia now gender-neutral

Based on an updated curriculum, starting this year, basic school shop and crafts classes in Estonia are required to be gender-neutral. While the transition is still underway in many schools, according to the Ministry of Education and Research, the bigger concern is in parents' mindsets.

Uniform learning outcomes by school stage now apply to crafts, home economics and technology education classes. This means that boys will now be required to learn handicraft skills and home ec., and girls will be required to take woodworking and metal shop class.

At Peetri School, their tech. ed. class has been gender-neutral for the past six years already.

"All students get to work with and try out all materials; we've turned them into different classes," said Inga Veskimägi, who teaches a class called "From Idea to Implementation" at the school.

"In fifth grade, students both sew and have woodworking and home ec. classes, but also clay modeling or architecture classes," she explained. "All students take all of these classes in order to gain basic experience in working with various materials."

Although students' manual skills have worsened over time, the teacher noted that the kids are happy to come to class.

Despite the fact that the updated curriculum has not yet been implemented at all schools across Estonia, the Ministry of Education isn't out to punish anyone, but rather provide guidance and support if needed. According to the ministry, the greatest challenge to the change may actually come from parents.

"Implementing this is mandatory," confirmed Kertu Tort, a chief expert in the Ministry of Education's General Education and Youth Policy area. "What this will technically look like and how these changes have been handled by the end of September is another matter. The challenge today may still lie with parents who may not be so aware of why this is necessary and are still stuck in their gender-stereotypical beliefs."

--

