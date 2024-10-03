X!

New special representative may not be appointed for Ida-Viru County

Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
Members of the Estonian government said on Thursday that it may not make sense to appoint a new special representative for Ida-Viru County, following the recent resignation of Jaanus Purga after less than a year a his post.

Speaking at Thursday's government press conference, Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal said that the special representative's main duty was to boost the use of Just Transition Fund (JTF) money – and that job is now done.

"As far as I know, the Just Transition Fund has been used up, and as they say with humor, there's even a shortage," Michael noted. "Various amounts have already been overbooked, and those projects are being reviewed."

Even so, the prime minister pointed out that it would be up to Social Democrat (SDE) and Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman to suggest whether there is any other reason to appoint a special representative for Ida-Viru County.

"If there are other needs in Ida-Viru County, whether it's the transition to Estonian-language education, or supporting some other processes, then that we can certainly discuss under normal government circumstances – there's no question about that," he explained. "But if the work has been done, it would be strange to hire someone new for the same position. It would be like lifeguarding a dried-up lake – why would we keep them there?"

Eesti 200 chair and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas remarked that the transition to Estonian-language education doesn't require a separate special representative. She did, however, suggest that perhaps a special representative could be posted to Southeastern Estonia instead.

"They're feeling deprived, and sentiments that the state is withdrawing from [the region], or that it needs a state presence there, are greater or at least as significant there as they were in Ida-Viru County at the time," Kallas highlighted.

"If we talk about Ida-Viru County today, then Ida-Viru County probably feels the presence of the state considerably more than it has in the past," she continued. "Due to that very same transition to Estonian-language education. Due to the Just Transition Fund. And because the only region getting five brand-new elementary schools is Ida-Viru County."

SDE chief and Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets stated that he believes Ida-Viru County as a border region will continue to attract attention, but that Estonia's other poorer regions need attention as well.

Late last month, Jaanus Purga's employment as the government's special representative for Ida-Viru County was terminated by mutual agreement. On Tuesday, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman (SDE) said that the special representative post would be retained.

The decision to appoint a special government representative for Ida-Viru County was made by the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition forming Kaja Kallas' third government following the 2023 Riigikogu elections.

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Aili Vahtla

