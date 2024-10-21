X!

State plans to slow down postal delivery speeds

News
An Eesti Post mailbox next to an Omniva package terminal covered in blue, black and white artwork.
An Eesti Post mailbox next to an Omniva package terminal covered in blue, black and white artwork. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian government is planning to reduce postal delivery speeds, partly to cut costs and reflecting a falling demand for traditional "snail mail."

The universal postal service brought a loss of €1.8 million to Eesti Post last year. 

Express post, which costs €2-€3 at present arrives next day but under the new regime would take up to three days, while regular post would take five days.

Additionally, postal rates are expected to rise, with regular letters potentially increasing from €1.30 to €1.50-1.70 to send.

State-owned postal service Eesti Post/Omniva says declining postal volumes have made a universal service costlier, which in turn has led to losses.

Ministry of Rural and Regional Affairs adviser Taavi Kurvits said: "Despite the fact that volumes are falling, we certainly see right now that the postal service is very important for certain age groups. We would like to ensure its continuity, but we can see that with the changes we have planned, we can guarantee such a compromise."

"International shipments are usually marked as express letters by default, meaning they fall into a faster category of mail.

"This means that for instance if someone sends a letter from America, Eesti Post will not check how rapidly that letter moves inside America, but once it arrives in Estonia, it has to reach the addressee by the next day," Kurvits went on.

The changes will removed the need for the state to provide a subsidized service, Kurvits added.

"The postal price level should be at that level where there is no need to further compensate for the service. Currently, Eesti Post is offering the service at below cost."

Eesti Post/Omniva has said it is also modernizing its services, to included packages wholesale being delivered directly to automated parcel machines, rather than post offices, among other changes.

Eesti Post's logistics and courier network manager for the Baltics Kristi Unt said: "This in fact creates quite a lot of flexibility for the customer, as there are fewer post offices, which may be up to 30 kilometers away from the customer."

"Moving forward now, we can better accommodate the customer, and direct shipments to the nearest access point, such as a package machine," he added.

The state is also reducing subsidies for rural periodical deliveries, by 15 percent in the new year, reflecting a continued decline in subscription volumes.

On this, Taavi Kurvits at the regional affairs ministry said: "The annual volumes of periodicals via home delivery have also fallen by approximately the same magnitude. In fact, we are reviewing the subsidy conditions in cooperation with Eesti Post and the media publishers' association (EML), meaning where we channel this subsidy to. In other words, the areas where we compensate for this impact, to enable the impact to be as negligible as possible, and do that we subsidize those areas where the need is actually the greatest."

Kristi Unt at Eesti Post said: "The rise in the fourth-quarter subsidy for periodicals derived from the fact that the actual volume of periodicals has fallen more this year than was forecast, so adjustments were made for the fourth quarter based on this.

"The state's decision to cut the subsidy by 15 percent will take effect in January 2025," explained Kristi Unt from Eesti Post.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johannes Voltri, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:03

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

10:55

Meeri-Marita Paas takes archery silver in Mexico

10:25

Producer price index falls 0.5 percent on year

09:54

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09:36

More frequent banking service disruptions likely due to cyberattacks

09:32

President, prime minister not attending COP29 summit in Baku

08:58

State plans to slow down postal delivery speeds

08:06

Kristin Tattar joint second in North Carolina season-closer

07:53

Monday to be cloudier, with light showers in many places

20.10

Estonia's Ott Tänak wins Central European Rally, taking title fight to Japan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.10

Video: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday

19.10

Mobility expert: Tallinn public transport may have less users after reforms

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

20.10

Estonia to establish 1,000-strong crisis unit to curb migration attacks

20.10

Estonia's PPA to trial floating border infrastructure

19.10

Estonian Defense Forces upgrade vehicle fleet

20.10

ERR in Moldova: Russia has tried to influence elections, EU referendum

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo