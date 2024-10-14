X!

Omniva to add mailbox slot directly to Estonian package terminals

Omniva package terminal. Photo is illustrative.
While traditional postal services remain on the decline, Eesti Post has opted to simplify mailing by adding a mailbox slot directly to its Omniva package terminals.

Operating under the Omniva brand, the state-owned Eesti Post provides universal postal services in Estonia.

Speaking to ERR, Kristi Unt, head of Omniva's logistics and courier network in the Baltics, said that Omniva is moving toward combining its package terminals and mailboxes.

"This year, we've placed mailboxes closer to package terminals," Unt said. "We're also testing the addition of a mailbox slot to [our] package terminals. Once we find a suitable prototype, we can roll it out more widely in Estonia right away."

Package volumes up, postal services declining

The Omniva group's sales revenue for the first half of 2024 totaled €65.8 million, marking an increase of 4 percent on year.

In six months, Omniva delivered more than 16 million packages across the Baltic countries, 8 percent more than during the same period last year. The biggest growth was seen in Latvia, where the number of packages delivered had increased 12 percent on year. Lithuania, meanwhile, saw 8 percent and Estonia around 4 percent growth.

While package volumes continue to rise with the growth of e-commerce, traditional postal services are predictably on the decline. Estonia's universal postal services provider saw the number of domestic letters decrease by 8 percent on year.

Group in loss

The Omniva group posted an operating loss of €0.7 million, and net loss after taxes of €0.7 million, with the latter up by €0.2 million on year.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

