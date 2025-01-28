X!

Mart Mägi resigns as CEO of Omniva

News
Mart Mägi.
Mart Mägi. Source: Anneli Milistver/ERR
News

Mart Mägi is stepping down as CEO of the Estonian postal and logistics company Omniva. He will be replaced by Chief Innovation and Technology Officer (CITO) Martti Kuldma, the company announced Tuesday.

Mägi announced his resignation as CEO of Omniva, marking the end of his four-year tenure there, the company said.

Omniva's supervisory board added that effective March 1, Martti Kuldma, who has been a member of Omniva's management board since 2023 and currently serves as the company's CITO, will be taking over as CEO.

The supervisory board also decided not to appoint a new management board member to replace Kuldma.

According to Omniva supervisory board chair Helo Meigas, Mägi has implemented significant changes at Omniva over the past four years.

However, the supervisory board believes it's necessary to initiate a new phase in Omniva's strategy, aimed at identifying growth opportunities based on the company's strengths and implementing additional measures to enhance process efficiency for the next five years.

"These [steps] are crucial not only to maintain Omniva's competitiveness and restore its profitability, but also to mitigate price increases in today's unprofitable postal services and periodical delivery," Meigas explained.

"As a management board member, Martti Kuldma has proven himself over the past year and a half as a strong leader with a clear vision for moving the company forward," she continued. "By internally promoting a capable leader who has already proven themselves, we can begin implementing the next phase of significant changes at Omniva without delay."

Mägi commented that with the goals set by the previous strategy now achieved, it's the right time for him to hand over the baton.

He added that he fully supports the supervisory board's decision to appoint Kuldma as CEO.

Mägi has served as CEO of Omniva since 2021, prior to which he had served as director general of Statistics Estonia.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

