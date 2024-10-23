X!

Renewed cemetery legislation may bring scope for 'tree burials'

News
Reopalu kalmistu cemetery in Paide (photo is illustrative).
Reopalu kalmistu cemetery in Paide (photo is illustrative). Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Regional and Rural Affairs is planning to update legislation on graveyards and cemeteries, and may take on board newer burial practices, such as tree burials.

The proposed changes also aim to address matters such as grave plot usage, data protection, and burial depth regulations.

The process is currently at the problem identification phase, with a focus on amassing feedback from local governments and mapping practical issues.

The ministry's local government department legal manager, Martin Kulp, said: "We are in the preparatory phase at this point in time."

"This means that drafting the legislative amendment intent is taking place concurrently with the ongoing mapping of practical issues and inquiries from municipalities on these."

"We can decide on drafting the bill and the timeline in terms of need, as soon as next year, once we have received feedback on the intent to develop," Kulp added.

Tree burials, where the deceased's ashes are placed in a biodegradable urn together with a sapling which is intended to sprout forth, have reportedly picked up interest in Estonia, but cemetery overseers must approve their use.

Tarko Tuisk of the Memoris undertakers told ERR: "Tree burial is actually something of a made-up word; such a word did not exist before, and this word has just come from us," referring to the Estonian term: Puumatus.

The sapling can be planted anywhere permissible, he added.

"In the case of planting in a cemetery, the only important aspect is that you always need to ask the cemetery manager or those who manage it if it is permitted, in what form, and how tall [of a tree]," adding that usually these should not grow higher than any trees or other installations put there for mourning purposes.

As for tree types, Tuisk said: "What we have recommended in Estonia is simply that Estonian species be planted in Estonia; tree species which are accustomed to Estonia's climate and our soil."

The ministry says it will next take into account feedback it gets from the municipalities ahead of making any decision.

Tuisk noted there were important things to think about in connection with, for instance, tree burials. "It is also important to consider that if you want to plant a tree somewhere near your home or on your property, you need to think about what will happen, for example, if you decide to move," he said.

While local governments have expressed their concerns about the impact on cemetery design, they are open to the trend, Kulp said.

"Certainly the municipalities have also been a bit skeptical about this. More specifically, they are not opposed to the trend, but they are concerned about what will happen to the design of cemeteries if this is allowed everywhere indiscriminately."

"So we will listen to the municipalities and decide accordingly. And our current thinking in this direction is that it could be allowed, but the right to permit it should be given to the municipalities," Kulp added.

Advocates of tree burials welcome the discussion, seeing no need for strict regulation as things stand.

Tuisk said: "As of today, it is in no way prohibited for cemetery managers, who in fact are mostly the local municipalities anyway, to rule on whether or not it is permissible to plant something on a grave plot. I am glad that this has come up because of us, and I only welcome it if this is being considered."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Ingrid Landeiro, Mirjam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Tallinn Ring Road attracting companies to surrounding municipalities

19:52

Estonian banks say lower interest rates will reduce future profits

19:40

Gallery: New Kelly Sildaru movie gets Estonian premiere in Tallinn

19:21

Estonian women's national team looking to defend Baltic Cup in Riga

18:53

Gallery: PM pays tribute to Estonia's Olympians and Paralympians

18:15

Kai Kaarelson: A glance into Georgia's politics ahead of the parliamentary elections

18:15

Minister: A church in Estonia must not be connected with an organization that supports war

17:41

Hairdressers, librarians to be trained as mental health gatekeepers

17:19

SDE, Eesti 200 favor banning school principals from serving on local councils

16:55

Estonian branch is Swedbank's most profitable

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:18

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.10

Tallinn publishes snow clearing map for coming winter

16:43

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

22.10

PPA finds Lihula monument could lead people to jump to wrong conclusions

22.10

Compulsory religious education has its supporters and opponents in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo