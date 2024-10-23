Renewed cemetery legislation may bring scope for 'tree burials'

The Ministry of Regional and Rural Affairs is planning to update legislation on graveyards and cemeteries, and may take on board newer burial practices, such as tree burials.

The proposed changes also aim to address matters such as grave plot usage, data protection, and burial depth regulations.

The process is currently at the problem identification phase, with a focus on amassing feedback from local governments and mapping practical issues.

The ministry's local government department legal manager, Martin Kulp, said: "We are in the preparatory phase at this point in time."

"This means that drafting the legislative amendment intent is taking place concurrently with the ongoing mapping of practical issues and inquiries from municipalities on these."

"We can decide on drafting the bill and the timeline in terms of need, as soon as next year, once we have received feedback on the intent to develop," Kulp added.

Tree burials, where the deceased's ashes are placed in a biodegradable urn together with a sapling which is intended to sprout forth, have reportedly picked up interest in Estonia, but cemetery overseers must approve their use.

Tarko Tuisk of the Memoris undertakers told ERR: "Tree burial is actually something of a made-up word; such a word did not exist before, and this word has just come from us," referring to the Estonian term: Puumatus.

The sapling can be planted anywhere permissible, he added.

"In the case of planting in a cemetery, the only important aspect is that you always need to ask the cemetery manager or those who manage it if it is permitted, in what form, and how tall [of a tree]," adding that usually these should not grow higher than any trees or other installations put there for mourning purposes.

As for tree types, Tuisk said: "What we have recommended in Estonia is simply that Estonian species be planted in Estonia; tree species which are accustomed to Estonia's climate and our soil."

The ministry says it will next take into account feedback it gets from the municipalities ahead of making any decision.

Tuisk noted there were important things to think about in connection with, for instance, tree burials. "It is also important to consider that if you want to plant a tree somewhere near your home or on your property, you need to think about what will happen, for example, if you decide to move," he said.

While local governments have expressed their concerns about the impact on cemetery design, they are open to the trend, Kulp said.

"Certainly the municipalities have also been a bit skeptical about this. More specifically, they are not opposed to the trend, but they are concerned about what will happen to the design of cemeteries if this is allowed everywhere indiscriminately."

"So we will listen to the municipalities and decide accordingly. And our current thinking in this direction is that it could be allowed, but the right to permit it should be given to the municipalities," Kulp added.

Advocates of tree burials welcome the discussion, seeing no need for strict regulation as things stand.

Tuisk said: "As of today, it is in no way prohibited for cemetery managers, who in fact are mostly the local municipalities anyway, to rule on whether or not it is permissible to plant something on a grave plot. I am glad that this has come up because of us, and I only welcome it if this is being considered."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!