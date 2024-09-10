Gravestones stolen from Tallinn's cemeteries

In recent weeks, more than 10 gravestones have been stolen from Metsakalmistu and Pärnamäe cemeteries in Tallinn. It is assumed thieves are trying to resell them.

Eleven tombstones have been taken, but the number could be higher as the cemeteries are very big, said Kadriorg Park's communication specialist Daisy Pello.

She said grave markers have not been stolen, only tombstones. None are known to have cultural-historical value.

"Gravestones have been stolen, and we believe they can be reprocessed. We think the gravestones will be altered in a way that they can be offered for sale to new buyers," he added.

Kadriorg Park has notified the police.

Pello noted that if visitors notice suspicious activity, they should alert cemetery staff during working hours and the police during non-working hours.

