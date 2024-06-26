Piret Hartman: Ida-Viru County representative post has justified itself

It's almost been a year since we, under the leadership of the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, along with our partners, established the position of the government's representative for Ida-Viru County. It is the perfect time to look back and assess whether this decision has proven to be justified, writes Minister of Regional Affairs Piret Hartman (SDE).

It is no secret that Ida-Viru County, alongside its many opportunities, also faces challenges that the state must help address in addition to the local residents. I am often asked why Ida-Viru County, in particular, requires special attention compared to other regions.

We must consider the unique characteristics of this region, which are quite distinct compared to the rest of Estonia. The first thing that comes to mind is likely the oil shale and heavy industry, which, thanks to a fair transition to a climate-resilient economy, are undergoing significant changes. Secondly, there is the highly diverse cultural environment and the large proportion of people whose mother tongue is different from Estonian (80 percent). Additionally, the region faces severe socioeconomic issues, such as an unemployment rate that is nearly twice as high as the rest of Estonia. The county is also still influenced by the neighboring eastern information sphere, from which disentanglement does not happen quickly.

To ensure the central government is better informed and can assist the county with the best knowledge, Jaanus Purga was appointed as the government's representative last fall, taking on a substantial list of tasks and expectations. The creation of this position was driven by Ida-Viru County's desire for their voice to be more heard in ministry corridors, while the government aimed to ensure that the European Union funds directed to the area were properly utilized and that government members had a local partner to discuss issues related to Ida-Viru County. The most important expectation was the maximal utilization of the Just Transition Fund resources, especially the support for entrepreneurship, bringing new companies to the county, aiding the activities of existing local businesses and creating additional jobs to eventually provide an alternative to the long-established oil shale sector.

In this final point, the work of the government representative, in collaboration with all partners – including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, and local leaders – has borne the most fruit.

Developing business

It must be honestly acknowledged that just six months ago, looking at the status of the Just Transition entrepreneurship measures, there was a fear of whether all the funds could be utilized, and alternative plans had to be considered. It should be noted here that the total volume of the fund to be applied to Ida-Viru County is €340 million. Jaanus Purga believed even then that by Midsummer Day this year, we would be in a good position. Today, we can say that thanks to everyone's joint efforts, this is indeed the case. While there is still a bit of money left, there are plenty of interested parties, and with good projects, it's a case of "first come, first served." So if you have a good plan, you should act immediately; there's no more time to wait.

As for the numbers: at the end of last year, there were 15 applicants for the large investment measure; now there are nearly 50. For the small and medium-sized investment measure, there were six applicants in the fall-winter period, and now there are around a hundred. Of course, these numbers are constantly changing, but they give us a fairly good idea of the scale. A significant role in achieving these good results and attracting entrepreneurs has been played by local partners – primarily the Association of Ida-Viru Municipalities, the Ida-Viru Enterprise Center, and local municipalities – who organized several conferences for entrepreneurs last fall. Important initiatives always emerge from collaboration.

The representative of Ida-Viru County, as well as the government sector more broadly, must continue to persuade some people that the transition to a diverse economy not solely based on heavy industry or oil shale is necessary and will create new, better opportunities.

I very much hope to see a highly diverse entrepreneurship develop alongside the oil shale industry, supported by the Just Transition Fund. According to existing climate goals, the oil shale era will end within the next 15-20 years, and by then, credible alternatives must be established, and people, if necessary, trained.

We still need the government representative to continue encouraging enterprising individuals that business opportunities offered in Ida-Viru County are worth seizing or developing.

Changes not just in the economy but also culture

Being from Ida-Viru County myself, I understand the emerging concerns very well, and of course, there are issues that still need support and attention. The economic model change not only means moving away from oil shale but also involves a cultural shift to some extent. One of the most significant reforms affecting a region where over 80 percent of the population speaks a mother tongue other than Estonian is, of course, the transition to Estonian-language education and the restructuring of the school network. I know that Jaanus Purga has assisted Education Minister Kristina Kallas' team as much as possible. Changes do not happen overnight. However, it is certain that schools in Ida-Viru County will transition to Estonian-language curricula, and this will be a serious challenge for teachers, students and parents. But we have no other option if we want all children growing up in Ida-Viru County to have the opportunity to fully participate in Estonian cultural life and pursue their dream careers in the labor market.

In addition to education, strengthening the local cultural environment is also crucial. As we remove existing Soviet symbols, we must offer alternatives, beacons with which people can identify. Doing nothing will change nothing. One of the joint efforts where the European Commission's Estonian representation, along with the Ida-Viru representative, ministries and the State Chancellery, lent their support was the celebration of Europe Day in Narva. Only by understanding the local context is it possible to organize events in such a way that local people will participate. Supporting initiatives that foster a sense of community and continually nudging the ministries are also essential parts of the representative's work.

Ida-Viru County living environment improving

One good example of collaboration is the creation of the Ida-Viru Environmental Fund. Although Ida-Viru County has a rich industrial heritage and beautiful nature to enjoy, urban spaces need revitalization. There are issues with aging apartment buildings, whose renovation is hindered by residents' lack of awareness, capacity and financial ability. The role of the government representative is to ensure that the excellent support directed to the region is boldly accepted and utilized. I am pleased to say that people have finally started to believe in the necessity and feasibility of renovation, and the state-provided support is being put to use – €9.6 million is already in use and an additional €15 million, supported by the Just Transition Fund, will be available in the fall of 2024.

Ida-Viru Environmental Fund

For many years, the residents of Ida-Viru County have advocated for a greater portion of environmental fees to be returned to their region, which bears the brunt of environmental damage for the sake of supplying electricity to all of Estonia. This year, a significant step will be taken in this direction. On July 1, the Environmental Charges Act will be amended to establish a separate Ida-Viru Environmental Fund, based on the increase in the fee for the disposal of oil shale ash and semi-coke. Through this fund, it will be possible to implement important projects that benefit all of Ida-Viru County and help improve the local living environment. It was the initiative of the Ida-Viru representative that brought different parties together and facilitated this agreement.

The developments of the past year have reinforced my conviction that the government's decision to appoint and send a representative to Ida-Viru County was entirely justified. Thanks to the representative, we are better able to find common ground among local municipalities, understand Ida-Viru-related issues more clearly in the ministries, and collaborate more effectively to ensure that new initiatives gain momentum locally.

