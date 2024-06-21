Sector company slams climate law's oil shale measures analysis

VGK's Ojamaa oil shale mine.
VGK's Ojamaa oil shale mine. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
According to Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG), the impact analysis of oil shale measures in the incoming climate law has been conducted in a biased manner. The experts involved in the assessment have no experience in the field, and the impact evaluation has been carried out primitively. However, the Ministry of Climate stated that it is too early to comment on the matter, as the analysis is not yet complete.

Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) has sent a letter to the Ministry of Climate sharply criticizing the impact analysis of oil shale measures in the climate law, which assessed the macroeconomic and socioeconomic impacts of additional measures affecting the oil shale sector.

According to VKG, they cannot provide substantive feedback on the analysis because the study was withheld from the sector. Meelis Münt, VKG's director of regulatory relations, signed the letter and remarked that their opinion of the study is critical, to say the least.

"The assumptions and information provided to the authors of the work distort reality, and information was presented selectively and very biasedly. The effects assessment of a measure with such significant socioeconomic impact has been taken very lightly and conducted primitively. The sector has not been involved in the process at all or approached for information," Münt listed the shortcomings.

Münt added that there has been no communication with sector workers and people familiar with the area (Ida-Viru County – ed.), and those who know the industry and the region's sensitivities have been excluded.

"Eight experts were involved in the assessment, none of whom have any experience with the field or the area. Such an impact assessment shows a condescending attitude towards the sector and the people who work there and their families," said Münt.

According to the VKG representative, the company is not willing to validate the work in its current form and it must be rejected.

Kadri Peetersoo, head of the Ministry of Climate's communications department, stated that the impact analysis in question is not yet complete and therefore the ministry cannot comment on the matter.

"There was a meeting with the study's authors on Thursday, a lot of work has been done, but based on the feedback, everything will be reviewed again," said Peetersoo, adding that the analysis is expected to be completed by the end of next week.

In May, the Ministry of Climate introduced the main directions and goals of the climate law, now called the Climate Resilient Economy Act.

At that time, Hans Orru, professor of environmental health at the University of Tartu, Piia Paemurru, professor of climate sciences, and Martin A. Noorkõiv, a member of the expert panel of the Center for Sustainable Development, found that the ministry's cooperation with scientists in preparing the law has been more superficial than substantive, and that many sides, including experts, have been overlooked in the process.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

