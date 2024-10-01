X!

Ida-Viru County representative resigns

News
Jaanus Purga
Jaanus Purga Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

The government's Ida-Viru County representative Jaanus Purga resigned from the position by mutual agreement, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture announced on Tuesday (October 1).

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman (SDE) said the role was created to support the improvement of the socio-economic situation in Ida-Viru County, in eastern Estonia, and increase the state's presence in the region.

Hartman said Purga's main duty was to help launch business measures funded by the European Union's Just Transition Fund (JTF). She said these expectations had been "successfully" met.

"In addition to the numerous opportunities, Ida-Viru also faces challenges that the state, along with local residents, must address. The resources provided through the JTF have now been successfully deployed. Jaanus Purga has fulfilled his role well as the government's representative," the minister said.

Purga also said most of the duties assigned to him had been fulfilled by the start of September. Now it is a matter of waiting for the successful implementation of the projects and their positive impact on the region, he said in the statement.

"Going forward, the county and the state must work together to come up with new initiatives for the benefit of Ida-Viru County, outside of the Just Transition Fund. I certainly plan to continue contributing to the region's development in the future, in other capacities," he said.

Purga also said, as someone with a business background, it had sometimes been challenging to adapt to working in the public sector. However, he said cooperation with ministers, local governments and businesses in the county was "positive and effective."

Purga is a former board member of oil shale industry company Viru Keemia Grupp and one of the founders and leaders of the Green Tiger Foundation (Rohetiiger).

The Ida-Viru County representative started work on October 16, 2023, and Purga's last working day was September 30.

The JTF allocated €340 million to Estonia to transition to an environmentally sustainable economy. The majority will be used in Ida-Viru County to help reduce the region's shale oil industry.

There has already been criticism of how the money has been spent. For example, on entertainment activities that do not seem connected to the project. However, others have said new businesses and tourist ventures should be encouraged.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

