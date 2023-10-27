Entrepreneurs slow to apply for EU's Just Transition funding

News
Ida-Viru County.
Ida-Viru County. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

Entrepreneurs are in no hurry to request money from the European Union's Just Transition Fund as there is a risk the whole amount will not be allocated by the 2026 deadline. Officials are now simplifying the application process to encourage more applications.

The Just Transition Fund was launched in Ida-Viru County a year ago which will help businesses in the region pivot away from shale oil production. At the time, fierce competition for the money was expected.

However, only a fifth of the €340 million has been allocated.

"When we were in the process of drawing up the Just Transition plan, there was a much higher expectation that all the money would come in and all the money would be allocated immediately, but we can see that it's a little bit more difficult. Large companies are not so worried, but small businesses are. Everybody is working really hard to get these companies there," said Ivan Sergejev, coordinator for the Just Transition mechanism.

The measure for small and medium-sized enterprises opened three months ago. Entrepreneurs are cautious about investment opportunities.

"When these measures were designed, we had one reality. Now there is another reality in the world, the war and the energy crises that we have had. How will it affect this company, this sector? Now is not a good time to make these forecasts, there are so many outside factors," IVEK business consultant Jefim Aljoškin told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The government's special representative to Ida-Viru County Jaanus Purga, who has been in the role for a month, said the government should be more active.

"If you see there's no queue, you have to go to the trader yourself, but that's only one side of it. On the other side – and this is already in the works – the measures need to be relaxed. The economic activity codes that you can apply for or not apply for, we're doing away with those or eliminating them as much as possible. If there are any restrictions on forms of business, we will remove them. We will broaden restrictions on where you can operate. Now a tourism measure is being brought in – that's for sure, but it's not enough, we're bringing in more. Perhaps, the measure was a little too focused and now is the moment to broaden it and there is a desire and a will to do so," he said.

70 percent of the funds of the just transition fund, or €250 million, must be paid out by the end of 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

27.10

Entrepreneurs slow to apply for EU's Just Transition funding

27.10

Telia plans 95 percent coverage for 5G network by end of 2024

27.10

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

27.10

Elering relying on insurance to cover damaged infrastructure, not EU Updated

27.10

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

27.10

Estonian festival I Land Sound wins coveted environmental awareness award

27.10

Theaters crackdown on audiences' bad behavior

27.10

Müller: Current ECB interest rate levels high enough to tackle inflation

27.10

Kallas still not responded to former prime minister's criticism

27.10

Full 2023 program announced for Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonia's largest, unique lake system dries up under shale mining pressures

27.10

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

25.10

Photo: Chinese ship that crossed gas pipeline is missing anchor

25.10

Tartu's Annelinn district captures imagination of Hollywood moviemakers

27.10

Estonian police patrol in Latvia apprehends over 100 illegal migrants

26.10

Despite criticism, Estonia to move forward with NY, SF consulate closures

26.10

Estonia wants Russia to return Laidoner plaque from demolished memorial

27.10

Weather in Estonia remains wintry over weekend, milder next week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: