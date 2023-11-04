Narva textile company invests over €1.3 million in production expansion

News
The twisted yarn gets two ply twists with just one spindle turn and the yarn is then winded directly onto paper tubes.
The twisted yarn gets two ply twists with just one spindle turn and the yarn is then winded directly onto paper tubes. Source: SKS Estonia
News

SKS Estonia Textile, a Narva-based company, is investing more than €1.3 million to expand its product range. Approximately €470,000 of this sum will be financed by the EU Fair Transition Fund, the daily Põhjarannik writes.

The company, which employs over 100 people, plans to upgrade its technology to increase production capacity, product quality and variety, which would also allow it to enter new markets, the daily writes.

SKS Estonia Textile is part of the Swedish concern AB Svenskt Konstsilke and supplies customers in 30 countries with high quality yarn and rope, with the largest volumes being shipped to Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands.

Svetlana Petrova, the Narva branch executive director, said the new equipment adds 500 tons of production capacity and allows for new, environmentally friendly products. "More output requires more accurate planning and supervision and this is only possible if the control system is digitized, so we want to integrate new technology into our digital control systems," she said.

Estonia is set to receive €953 million in recovery funds, including €736 million from Just Transition Fund, which is aimed at supporting regions facing the most serious socioeconomic challenges due to the green transition; in Estonia, its chief target area is Ida-Viru County, where the scaling back of the oil shale sector threatens to leave hundreds of people jobless.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Exhibition about falling asleep on display at Museum of Applied Art

16:27

Narva textile company invests over €1.3 million in production expansion

15:24

Reinsalu: Estonia needs new narrative to boost its economic growth

13:48

Ķempi Kārl and Aado Lintrop receive Indigenous Peoples' Literature Award

13:24

Estonian scientists succeed in growing equine embryo in lab

11:42

Narva residents donate stones to repave Town Hall Square for over 20 years Updated

11:29

Gallery: 7th Tallinn Illustrations Triennial winners announced

11:09

Estonian chess champion Mai Narva defeats world number two

10:33

Animated short 'Miisufy' wins special jury mention at LA film festival

10:05

Gallery: Black Nights Film Festival opens in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

02.11

Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

03.11

Teachers to hold warning strike in schools, kindergartens next Friday

03.11

Heritage Board surprised by Tallinn's plan for Linnahall area

03.11

Nordecon to build Golden Gate office building in Tallinn

03.11

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship Updated

03.11

EDF colonel: Russia hoping for success on propaganda front

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: