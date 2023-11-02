Estonian PM promises to seek deadline extension for using EU funds

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on the phone at Stenbock House.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on the phone at Stenbock House. Source: Stenbock House
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that she'll be seeking a deadline extension from the European Commission on the implementation of instruments from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which under current rules should be used by mid-2026. Partially financed from the same facility is also the Just Transition Fund (JTF) through which Estonia is supporting investments in Ida-Viru County.

"When I meet with the vice president of the European Commission on Monday, I'll definitely also be raising the question of extending the deadline for utilizing these funds so that these things can get working," Kallas said at Thursday's government press conference, referring to her bilateral meeting with Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Tallinn on November 6.

The prime minister didn't specify what money she meant, but had previously spoken at length about using funding from the EU's JTF to create new jobs in Ida-Viru County.

Part of the JTF comes from the NextGenerationEU recovery instrument established to help repair the immediate economic and social damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, funds for which the European Commission borrowed on the markets on the EU's behalf and which must be used for their intended purposes by August 2026.

The remaining share of JTF funding comes from the EU's current, 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework (MFF).

Estonia is set to receive €953 million in recovery funds, including €736 million on the basis of just transition plans. The JTF is aimed at supporting regions facing the most serious socioeconomic challenges due to the green transition; in Estonia, its chief target area is Ida-Viru County, where the scaling back of the oil shale sector threatens to leave hundreds of people jobless.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:54

Government agrees to amend law to issue permit to oil processing plant

19:56

Opposition protest expansion of paid parking in Pärnu

19:26

Supreme Court rejects EKRE MPs' appeal

19:00

Criminals extradited from Estonia recruited by Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine

18:24

Tartu turns city's Ukraine war refugee assistance over to district centers

17:51

Estonia to send humanitarian, medical aid to Israel and Palestine

17:28

Estonian PM promises to seek deadline extension for using EU funds

16:55

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship

16:23

City of Tartu taking Estonia to court over care reform

15:55

Audit Office: State institutions' server rooms need better protection

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.11

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

31.10

Construction of Ülemiste's Rail Baltic terminal gets underway

14:50

Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

01.11

Government allocates €300,000 to launch Tartu-Riga train connection in 2024

01.11

Minister: Nordica must be privatized or closed, Tallinn Airport to get extra funding

01.11

Tallinn sets zero traffic deaths goal in new mobility plan

10:20

Researcher: Imposing 'innocent passage' in Gulf of Finland de facto impossible

01.11

Estonia's social nerve on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: