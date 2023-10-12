Government announces new special representative for Ida-Viru County

The Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) appointed Jaanus Purga, a former member of the board of directors of VKG, as the representative of Ida-Viru, who will start work in Jõhvi on October 16.

Kallas said that Purga's high level of motivation, in-depth knowledge and diversified experience, strong entrepreneurial background, clear vision for the future of the region, and focus on finding solutions all worked to his advantage.

Purga, who was elected, said that Ida-Viru County has many concerns that need to be addressed.

"I have gained a lot from Ida-Viru County and now I want to give back to my county," he said. "I believe in the county's potential to adapt to the changes ahead, and we can only gain from the future," he said.

Purga is a former board member of VKG and one of the founders and managers of SA Rohetiiger.

The coalition agreement stipulates that the establishment of a regional government representative will assist in the socioeconomic development of Ida-Viru County and expand the state's presence in the county.

The open call for applications for a representative of Ida-Virumaa attracted 34 applications. The final selection was made from nine candidates.

