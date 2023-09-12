Nine candidates shortlisted for Estonia's Ida-Viru special representative

Narva's Song Picnic celebrating Estonia's Reindependence Day, with Narva Castle (left) and Russia's Ivangorod Fortress (right) across the river visible in the background. August 20, 2023.
Narva's Song Picnic celebrating Estonia's Reindependence Day, with Narva Castle (left) and Russia's Ivangorod Fortress (right) across the river visible in the background. August 20, 2023. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
After reviewing the applications of 34 candidates, a selection committee convened to choose the Estonian government's special representative to Ida-Viru County shortlisted nine candidates for the post, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture announced Tuesday.

Over the next two weeks, the committee will be meeting with all nine of the remaining candidates.

According to Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE), advancing from the first round were the strongest candidates with the necessary prerequisites for succeeding in the job.

"Among them are experts in various fields, all of whom have a clear desire to contribute to the development of a region important to them," Kallas said.

According to the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement, the goal of establishing the institution of regional representative is to support the improvement of Ida-Viru County's socioeconomic situation as well as to boost the state's presence in Estonia's northeasternmost county.

The competition for the job was announced by the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture at the beginning of August.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

