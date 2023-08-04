Government's Ida-Viru County representative to be picked in October

News
Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant in Ida-Viru County.
Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant in Ida-Viru County. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has declared a public competition to find the government's Ida-Viru County special representative. The evaluation committee hopes to pick the right person by October.

Applications can be sent in until August 18.

"Ida-Viru County is a region with a diverse population and environment, major potential for business, skillful workforce and good higher education opportunities. It has the necessary infrastructure for large-scale business, transport links and meets every precondition for a successful green transition. At the same time, these opportunities have not been seized for the benefit of the region and its socioeconomic lag has even been allowed to deepen in recent years," Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas said.

He added that the region has long been in the government's focus and that steps need to be taken to improve the situation. "The idea behind a regional government representative is to support efforts to improve the socioeconomic situation of Ida-Viru County and boost the presence of the government on location."

Those interested in the position should be well acquainted with the area and its peculiarities, prepared to work in the capital and in Ida-Viru County and speak fluent Estonian and Russian.

"Because we are talking about a priority region for the government on which great hopes are placed, the salary on offer matches that of ministry undersecretaries and department heads. The final salary will depend on individual candidates and negotiations with the winner of the competition. We hope to find a suitable person by the start of October by the latest," Kallas said. Ministry department chiefs and undersecretaries make between €3,660 and €5,130 in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Coalition proposes sweeping changes to vocational education

16:29

Estonian Museum of Natural History hosts a 'Birdsong Party' silent disco

16:01

Ukrainian grain exports through Estonia are unlikely due to high costs

15:29

Mait Palts: No growth forecast for industrial sector in near future

14:53

Getting conned easy on booming entertainment tickets aftermarket

14:13

Gas station on Mars as a precondition for life there

14:04

Government's Ida-Viru County representative to be picked in October

13:35

Tallinn Old Town residents still plagued by noisy nightlife

13:35

Tallinn roadworks late fees symbolic at best

13:31

Some Tartuff film festival-goers take their beds to watch in comfort

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

02.08

CBD products banned in EU enter Estonian market

08:48

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

08:03

Estonian state continuing to collect personal telecoms data

03.08

Thunderstorm warning issued for all of Estonia Thursday afternoon

03.08

PPA anticipating uptick in border crossers after Russia launches e-visa

03.08

Baltic prime ministers agree on earlier exit from Russian energy grid

02.08

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: