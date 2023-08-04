Government's Ida-Viru County representative to be picked in October

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has declared a public competition to find the government's Ida-Viru County special representative. The evaluation committee hopes to pick the right person by October.

Applications can be sent in until August 18.

"Ida-Viru County is a region with a diverse population and environment, major potential for business, skillful workforce and good higher education opportunities. It has the necessary infrastructure for large-scale business, transport links and meets every precondition for a successful green transition. At the same time, these opportunities have not been seized for the benefit of the region and its socioeconomic lag has even been allowed to deepen in recent years," Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas said.

He added that the region has long been in the government's focus and that steps need to be taken to improve the situation. "The idea behind a regional government representative is to support efforts to improve the socioeconomic situation of Ida-Viru County and boost the presence of the government on location."

Those interested in the position should be well acquainted with the area and its peculiarities, prepared to work in the capital and in Ida-Viru County and speak fluent Estonian and Russian.

"Because we are talking about a priority region for the government on which great hopes are placed, the salary on offer matches that of ministry undersecretaries and department heads. The final salary will depend on individual candidates and negotiations with the winner of the competition. We hope to find a suitable person by the start of October by the latest," Kallas said. Ministry department chiefs and undersecretaries make between €3,660 and €5,130 in Estonia.

