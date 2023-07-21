Minister hopes to appoint Ida-Viru special representative by September

While the government's special representative to Ida-Viru County was initially slated to be appointed over the summer already, Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) is now hoping to find a representative to Estonia's northeasternmost county by the beginning of September at the latest.

According to initial plans, the government's special representative to Ida-Viru County was to take up their post around mid-July. This didn't pan out, however, because, as Kallas explained, the Midsummer holidays, summer vacation period as well as more pressing political issues came up in the meantime.

The new official's job description as well as the technical side of things still need to be coordinated between coalition partners in the government as well.

"What the appointment process should look like, where and from whose resources the representative's salary fund should come from, where they'll physically be located, what their relationship of subordination with other ministers and ministries will look like, since they're a representative of the government," Kallas said, naming a list of details that still need to be ironed out.

According to the regional minister, another aspect that still requires clarification is the range of issues that the government's special representative will be involved in in Ida-Viru County. The most crucial issues are already established.

"For example, further inclusion in the renaming of streets, let there be further inclusion and discussions regarding the transition to Estonian-language education or the just transition in the oil shale industry," he explained.

"It's been agreed that someone in Ida-Viru County will help manage, steer and spur these challenges, so to speak, for the benefit of local residents," he continued. "And that is precisely their role — that there is someone to help both me and other ministers in dealing with these issues."

According to Kallas, it's too soon yet to speak of any official candidates for the Ida-Viru special representative position, but there are currently five known people who have either personally expressed interest in the job or to whom it has been offered.

The minister believes who will be appointed special representative to Ida-Viru County should be revealed as soon as possible, but no later than by the beginning of September.

The government's special representative to Ida-Viru County is to be a high-ranking public servant with a gross monthly salary equaling that of an undersecretary — or €4,500-5,000. They will be subordinate to the minister of regional affairs.

