Government's Ida-Viru representative to be found through competition

Madis Kallas.
Madis Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Sides to the coalition agreed two weeks ago that a public competition will be held to find the government's Ida-Viru County special representative, Estonia's Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas said Thursday.

"I will sign off [on the decision] today. We'll see how it will go," Kallas said.

The competition will remain open for two weeks, with applications to be sent in by August 18.

It was previously planned to simply appoint the representative without a competition. There has been some speculation as to who could be picked for the post. Speculations have included Jaanus Purga, former Viru Keemia Grupp CDO and green transition enthusiast, and former minister and unions head Peep Peterson.

Parties that make up the ruling coalition said in March that based on the coalition agreement, Estonia's easternmost Ida-Viru County will get its own representative to help meet challenges that are specific to the county.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

