Jaanus Purga and Peep Peterson candidates for Ida-Viru representative

River Narva.
River Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Local paper Põhjarannik reports that Jaanus Purga, green transition activist and former development director of VKG, is one of the government's candidates for the soon to be created post of Ida-Virtu County special representative. ERR's information suggests former minister and trade unions boss Peep Peterson is another.

Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas told Põhjarannik that Purga has expressed interest in the post, while there are other qualified candidates. Jaanus Purga told the local paper that he is interested in becoming Estonia's special representative in the easternmost county bordering Russia because he wants to do something for the county's benefit.

Another candidate is Peep Peterson (SDE), former labor and health minister and trade unions confederation head. The confederation is currently collecting signatures in support of setting up Peterson's candidacy. The current head unions Henrik Toomel said that the Estonian Employers Confederation also supports Peterson for the post.

Information available to Põhjarannik suggests the special representative will be picked and revealed after the government's July 13 sitting.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

