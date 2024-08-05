Culture quarter to be created in Narva-Jõesuu

A grand cultural quarter will be established in Narva-Jõesuu with the support of the Just Transition Fund, with construction costs amounting to nearly €2 million. A promenade will be built on the site of a dilapidated industrial area, providing visitors access to the Narva-Jõesuu lighthouse.

Approximately 25 old and dilapidated buildings are located near the Narva River and the seashore. These are the remnants of the former October Fishing Collective Farm. According to the detailed plan, the entire area is supposed to be covered with new residences, a hotel and commercial spaces, but difficult times put the project on hold. A new opportunity is now available for developers with the establishment of the Suur-Lootsi Cultural Quarter. The old buildings will be demolished, the area will be cleaned up and a promenade will be built, as reported by "Aktuaalne kaamera" news.

"Today, it is still a closed area with dilapidated real estate. Once this quarter is opened to the public, other business activities will become possible. Once the first phase is completed, we'll see how the geopolitical situation develops, and just getting the promenade in order will be a very significant achievement," said Siim Nõmmoja, the project manager of the Suur-Lootsi Cultural Quarter.

The cultural quarter is planned to include sports and playgrounds, walking paths and stages. The promenade will provide access to the lighthouse, which the city of Narva-Jõesuu has recently opened to visitors.

According to Narva-Jõesuu Mayor Maksim Iljin, the city has big plans. "Since the lighthouse, plus the pier, plus the cultural quarter and the new promenade create a symbiosis, in a couple of years, a serious new tourist attraction will emerge, and this will be a completely new picture for Narva-Jõesuu," said Iljin.

The construction of the Suur-Lootsi Cultural Quarter will cost nearly €2 million, with €1.5 million coming from the Just Transition Fund.

Jaanus Purga, the government's representative for Ida-Viru County, noted that the Just Transition Fund is the right place for covering what is lost with the decline of the oil shale industry.

"For a hundred years, oil shale has provided culture, sports, public services and social welfare in Ida-Viru County, through local governments and companies. Now that this is disappearing or becoming smaller, it is only fair that the Just Transition Fund provides for these same things. It is definitely related to the exit from oil shale," said Purga.

The Suur-Lootsi Cultural Quarter is expected to be completed in Narva-Jõesuu in two years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!