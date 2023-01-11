Telliskivi Creative Hub: Shop closures natural part of development

Telliskivi Creative Hub (Loomelinnak).
Telliskivi Creative Hub (Loomelinnak). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The bookstore "Puänt" in the Telliskivi Creative Hub (Telliskivi Loomelinnak) closed on Tuesday, and two other long-standing businesses will shortly follow. The creative hub's founder, Jaanus Juss, told ERR that these are normal developments and that new tenants have already been found.

The bookstore Puänt, which has been running in Telliskivi since 2016, held a farewell party on Tuesday, as it will close its doors in Telliskivi Loomelinnak on Wednesday. Homeart, a home furnishings store that has been active on site for 11 years, will close on January 15, and Les Petites, a design store, will close on March 1.

The founder of the Telliskivi creative hub, Jaanus Juss, told ERR that the three shops' closures are coincidental.

"As the beginning of the year is usually the most quiet time for shopping, it is also the ideal time for change," he said.

New tenants have already been found, he said, adding that the creative hub is home to over 300 tenants, 90 percent of which are creative businesses and non-profit organizations, with only less than 5 percent being shops. 

"It is usual and even expected for small businesses to shift their focus or business strategy, adapt or even close their doors," the founder said.

Among the significant changes taking place in the creative hub are the FoodStudio, which relocated there at the end of last year, as well as the three sound studios and the upcoming Montessori-based children's center.

If all goes well, the premises will be home to a new theater company directed by Peeter Jalakas.

Juss said that the visitor count and revenue of Telliskivi Loomelinnak have recovered to 2019 levels.

More than 800 culture events are held each year, with an emphasis on the arts in recent years—there were about 40 art exhibitions last year.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

