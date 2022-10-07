Gallery: Exhibitions from two different Estonian artists open in Tellsikivi

Anu Muiste's "Tundlik rändaja" ("Sensitive Wanderer") is an example of the artist's combination of philosophical flair and surrealism, principally crafted in oils, with small-scale sculptures and digital art-work added in, the exhibition's curator says.

With a background in psychology, Muiste's work (see gallery above) is characterized by social cognition. She has exhibited in Finland as well as in her home country, and the current works are all from 2021-2022.

Meanwhile graphic designer Kaidi Kaasik's exhibition "No Mind" is also open at the Telliskivi gallery.

A graphic designer by profession and a graduate of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), Kaasik's current work mainly consists of colorful and contrasting, calligraphic abstract mixed-media creations. Free and expressive painting helps to balance a designer's work, which conversely requires precision and dedication, Kaasik notes.

Muiste's work is on display at Telliskivi 60a/1, Kaasik's next door at 60a/2, in the Telliskivi Creative City, close by the Balti jaam train station.

Both exhibitions run to November 22.