Watch: Estonian Pavilion at Venice Biennale on virtual platform

The exhibition "Orhidelirium. The Appetite for Abundance" can be viewed on the virtual platform created by the Estonian Center for Contemporary Art (ECCA) in cooperation with the Tallinn Art Hall.

Due to the pandemic the Tallinn Art Hall launched its virtual exhibition platform, provides a spatial experience of the exhibition hall, along with video, audio and text-based features.

The platform was ranked among the best by The New York Times and is now offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

The Estonian exhibition at this year's Venice Biennale takes as its point of departure the overlooked story of Estonian 19th century female artist and world traveler Emilie Rosalie Saal.

You can enter the exhibition at the Giardini by clicking here.

"Orhidelirium. An Appetite for Abundance" is connecting the past with the present through the lens of colonial botany and its socio-political ramifications. The title of the exhibition goes back to the nineteenth-century orchid craze that swept Europe.

This year's Estonian Pavilion exhibit is a collaboration between artists Kristina Norman and Bita Razavi and curator Corinna L. Apostoli.

Estonia has exhibited at the Venice Biennale since 1997. The ECCA is primarily responsible for organizing the Estonian exhibition.

This year the Mondrian Foundation, the organizer of the Dutch Pavilion, has invited the Estonian Pavilion, which has been operating in various locations across Venice since 1997, to exhibit as a guest in its historic building.

--

