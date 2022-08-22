Mikkel Museum in Kadriorg to display undiscovered Konrad Mägi paintings

Konrad Mägi. Portrait of Pastor Johannes Ernst Mickwitz. 1915. Õli, lõuend. 139.6 × 103.8 cm. Private collection.
On August 26, the Mikkel Museum in Kadriorg Park will open the exhibition 'Konrad Mägi: Unseen Paintings,' which features the artist's previously unseen works. The paintings originate primarily from private collections.

In recent years, dozens of works by Konrad Mägi (1878-1925) have been rediscovered that the public has never seen before, or that were known only through reproductions. In addition to Estonia, artworks have surfaced in Canada, Sweden and other countries.

The exhibition allows the public to see works from the artist's nearly entire creative oeuvre for the first time, adding to our understanding of Mägi's legacy.

"We hope that this exhibition will highlight the importance of private collections in preserving art and broadening our understanding of artistic oeuvre. The exhibition of paintings by Konrad Mägi from private collections makes it possible for art enthusiasts to view the paintings in a museum setting and compare them to the artist's earlier work," Aleksandra Murre, the director of the Mikkel Museum and one of the exhibition's curators, explains.

"The accompanying narratives and introductions to the settings where the paintings were created are likewise noteworthy. This exhibition is a major part of the museum's 25th anniversary celebrations, as the significance of these narratives is recognized for the entire Mikkel Museum's collection."

Eero Epner, the exhibition's curator who specializes in Mägi's works, told ERR that the accompanying exhibition publication is significant in the context of Estonian art history.

"Newly discovered works, clarified facts and a consolidated overview of the artist's oeuvre provide a good foundation for new interpretative work and additions to the dataset."

The show is only open until September 18; however, the museum has extended its hours for the duration of the exhibition: Tuesday through Sunday from 10 to 20.

Public and educational activities also take place during the time.

The Mikkel Museum in Kadriorg Park focuses on private collections and topics related to art collecting in general.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

