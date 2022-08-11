Tallinn's Okapi Gallery opens new exhibition on cross-border conflict

One of Mikhail Palinchak's photographs on display at the Okapi Gallery.
One of Mikhail Palinchak's photographs on display at the Okapi Gallery. Source: Mikhail Palinchak
On Friday, August 19 at 18:00, Tallinn's Okapi Gallery will open a new exhibition entitled 'On the Edge Fest', as part of a broader project, which takes a closer look at border conflicts in different regions, particularly those affected by war or social problems.

The project's ambition is to develop into a thematic and regular festival incorporating different institutions and partners, with visual displays in both indoor and outdoor urban spaces, as well as supplementary educational programs.

The pilot phase of the project is an exhibition of Ukrainian documentary photography, which explores latent tensions and geopolitical, psychological and identity-related fears, both within one country and in its relations with its neighbors.

The theme, which had already been decided in the fall of 2021, became even more relevant on February 24 this year, when Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The presentation of Ukrainian artists' work in Estonia is both a symbolic and tangible show of support for Ukraine, as the 'On the Edge Fest' exhibition will also be accompanied by a charity fundraiser, as was also the case with the Okapi Gallery's spring 2022 exhibition 'Ukrainian Front Line Photography'.

The 'On the Edge Fest' exhibition features work from 12 Ukrainian artists: The Shilo group (Sergiy Lebedynskyy and Vladyslav Krasnoshchoki), Maxim Dondyuk, Anna Melnikova, Kirill Golovchenko, Dmytro Kuptiyan, Xenia Petrovska, Mikhail Palinchak, Sergei Vaganov, Yana Sidach, Taras Bychko and Andrii Mur, whose projects have been curated into a complete set by photographer and Okapi gallerist Temuri Khvingia with Ukrainian street and documentary photographer Andrii Mur, who lives in Estonia.

The 'On the Edge Fest' exhibition is produced in collaboration with the Ukrainian organizations Odesa Photo Days, curated by Kateryna Radchenko, and Untitled (Mikhail Palinchak) and can be seen at the Okapi Gallery, the outdoor area of the Telliskivi Creative Centre, the Balti Jaam art at and also at the Georgian restaurant 'Lendav Maaler' until October 21.

Editor: Michael Cole

