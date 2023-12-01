13,000 people visit Estonia's Venice Biennale pavilion

Estonia's pavillion
Estonia's pavillion "Kodupeatus" or "Home Stage". Source: Kertin Vasser
Between May and November, 13,000 people visited Estonia's pavilion "Kodupeatus" (Home Stage) at the Venice Architecture Biennale which dealt with the theme of available housing.

Over the six months, nine Estonian performers lived in the space and took turns hosting visitors.

Aet Ader, Mari Möldre and Arvi Anderson from architectural office B210 were the projects' curators.

Ader said the feedback highlighted the personal nature of the space.

"The main feedback was that, while most exhibitions are otherwise impersonal, at "Kodupeatus" we received a very personal reception. We have also heard that it was a life-changing experience for some. The topic of housing availability certainly spoke to people internationally, and the fact that many were touched by the fact, which was evident in the case of our pavilion, that real estate often earns more than a person," said Ader. 

Living in Venice also functioned as an artist's residency of sorts which provided inspiration for future work.

"The performers have said that the guests shared very personal experiences from their homes. Over half a year, the guest book accumulated pages and pages of entries /../. As the experiences were very special, we wondered what format we could use to compile them. It is hoped that the display will develop into a new work in Estonia," Ader added.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

