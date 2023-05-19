Gallery: Estonia's pavilion opens at Venice Architecture Biennale

The official opening for Estonia's Venice Architecture Biennale pavilion was held on Thursday.

The exhibition "Kodupeatus" (Home Stage) discusses the availability of living space.

The project's curators are Aet Ader, Mari Möldre and Arvi Anderson from the architectural office b210.

The company said a number of Estonian performers will live in a Venetian rental, which will become both a home and a stage.

"What is the value of 'home'? Does architecture provide a shelter for the body or for money? Do homes secure people or investments?" b210 asks.

