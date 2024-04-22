Gallery: Estonian artist Edith Karlson opens exhibition at Venice Biennale

Opening of Edith Karlson's
Representing the Estonian Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale, sculptor and installation artist Edith Karlson's exhibition "Hora lupi" was opened at the Church of Santa Maria delle Penitenti on Saturday.

"Hora lupi" – or "Hour of the Wolf" – explores primitive human urges in their banality and solemnity, and questions the possibility of redemption in a world that is never worthy of it, according to a press release.

"Many different urges and moods are packed into 'Hora lupi,' the exhibition representing Estonia," Karlson said. "Above all, though, I hope people will find moments in this space where humanity and animality intertwine that will move them, and that will see even the viewer reflected back to themselves."

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform), Estonian Pavilion artist Edith Karlson and pavilion commissioner and Estonian Center for Contemporary Art (KKEK) director Maria Arusoo all spoke at Saturday's opening.

Edith Karlson's "Hora lupi" was organized in collaboration with dramaturge Eero Epner.

Founded in 1992, the nonprofit Estonian Center for Contemporary Art (KKEK) has served as commissioner of the Estonian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale since 1999.

The 2024 Venice Art Biennale runs from April 20 through November 24.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla



