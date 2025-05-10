X!

Gallery: Estonian exhibition opens at Venice Architecture Biennale

Estonian exhibition
This Thursday marked the opening of the Estonian exhibition at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. Curated by Elina Liiva, Keiti Lige and Helena Männa, "Let Me Warm You" focuses on the paradoxes of renovation.

Among those to deliver remarks at the opening event Thursday were Estonian Ambassador to Italy Lauri Bambus, Ministry of Culture secretary general Kristiina Alliksaar and Estonian pavilion exhibition commissioner Johanna Jõekalda.

Actor Steffi Pähn also performed a selection of dialogues from the exhibition highlighting the relationship dynamics between the different parties involved in a renovation process.

Located at Riva dei Sette Martiri 1611, the Estonian pavilion exhibition addresses the paradoxes of the renovation wave. At the heart of the exhibition is a historical Venetian palazzo clad in insulation panels familiar to anyone in Estonia.

The exhibition continues on the first floor of the building, with a model and dialogues that highlight the human side of the process. The exhibition is also accompanied by a catalog titled "The Tragicomedy of an Apartment Building," which includes six scenes based on real people's stories.

Click here for more info about the Estonian pavilion exhibition "Let Me Warm You."

The Venice Architecture Biennale is the world's largest international architecture exhibition based on national representation, and is open to visitors from May 10 through November 23.

This year's chief curator is Carlo Ratti, whose exhibition is titled "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective."

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

