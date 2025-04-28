X!

Gallery: Estonian pavilion curators cover a Venetian palazzo in insulation panels

Curators of the Estonian pavilion cover a Venetian residential building with insulation panels.
The Estonian pavilion will open its doors at the Venice Architecture Biennale on May 8 and preparations for the exhibition are in their final stages.

Curators Elina Liiva, Keiti Lige and Helena Männa are actively working on-site to prepare the Estonian pavilion's exhibition, "Let Me Warm You Up," which is set in a historic Venetian palazzo.

At this year's Architecture Biennale, the Estonian pavilion will explore the theme of renovation from a new perspective, combining a facade installation with an exhibition that examines social relationships. The exhibition highlights the tension between ambitious climate goals and the everyday concerns of residents: how can the renovation wave be more than just improving energy efficiency ratings?

"We want the Estonian pavilion to emphasize that renovation does not have to be limited to bureaucratic targets — it is an opportunity to enhance the spatial and social quality of living environments, something that current widespread renovation practices often fail to do," the pavilion's curators explained.

The Estonian pavilion consists of two main components. One part is an exterior facade installation made of panels that will cover a historic residential building in Venice. The second part is housed indoors, focusing on the collective and the resident at the heart of the renovation process. Inside, visitors can explore a model and dialogues depicting the various figures involved in the renovation journey and how human relationships are expressed in space. While the primary focus is on residents, the dialogues also touch on the roles of the city, heritage conservation, engineers and architects.

"The Venice Biennale raises critical questions in spatial creation and gives rise to new architectural directions that will shape how we live for decades to come. I am pleased that Estonia's pavilion addresses complex issues through such a human and engaging story," said Johanna Jõekalda, the commissioner of the Estonian pavilion.

The Venice Architecture Biennale will be open from May 10 to November 23.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Marcus Turovski

