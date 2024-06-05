Gallery: See Outsider Art in Viljandi, Valga, and Tartu

Last week a grand overview of the exhibition 'Hidden Works Expanding. Eastern European Outsider Art' ('Varjatud maailmade avardumine. Ida-Euroopa autsaiderkunst') opened in Viljandi, Valga, and Tartu, where you can see exceptional works hitherto hidden from the broader public in many countries.

The four-month exhibition features over 200 works by 59 authors. It presents Outsider Art mainly created in Eastern Europe, as well as rarely seen images from Western Europe.

The "Hidden Works Expanding" ("Varjatud maailmade avardumine") exibition can be seen simultaneously at the University of Tartu Museum, Viljandi's Kondas Center, and Valga Museum.

Tartu University Museum also holds an earlier form of the exhibition. The earliest works come from the Psychiatry Clinic of Tartu University Hospital's archive from the late 19th century, but most are from the collection of psychiatric art of the Hungarian Academy of Science. More famous artists include the classic, Outsider Art representative Edmund Monsiel and István Pal, also known as the Hungarian Van Gogh.

The Valga Museum showcases a house full of portraits. The exhibition focuses on the issues of depicting oneself and others, which is one of the central themes of Outsider Art. The artists portray their close ones, famous people from the media, as well as the past centuries infamous characters.   

The Kondas Center in Viljandi studies the mystical beginnings of creativity. It showcases visionaries communicating with the universe and artists who precisely document their surroundings. Alongside the represented are the highly-appreciated Outsider Artists Anna Zemánkova and Cecilie Marková, the former's works being selected for this year's Venice Biennale.

The Kondas Center's curated triennale exhibition is open to the public until September 29.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

