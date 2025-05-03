X!

Photography show in Tartu breathes new life into Estonia's abandoned houses

"I Imagine," a new solo exhibition by Signe Oidekivi at the University of Tartu Museum. May 2025. Source: ERR
In her new solo exhibition "I Imagine," now open at the University of Tartu Museum, photographer Signe Oidekivi uses a photography technique known as light painting to explore abandoned houses and architectural structures in the Estonian countryside.

Oidekivi first began photographing abandoned houses after moving to the countryside. As she passed them by, she would imagine what kind of lives were lived in these old houses, and what memories they may hold.

"I looked at them and felt a kind of sadness, or sympathy," Oidekivi told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday.

"I've always enjoyed photographing architecture, but at the same time, I came across interesting nuances in these [buildings] and tried to use light painting to bring their former lives back into view," she explained.

In light painting, setting long exposure times on a camera allows the photographer to use a moving light source to draw or paint with light, creating unique images in a photo.

Oidekivi said that this technique allows her to be abstract, and bring together elements of photography, painting and drawing in her work.

"I imagine how the biggest secrets of the village were once discussed on this veranda," the artist wrote on social media ahead of the opening, below a photo of an abandoned wooden house bathed in green light. "Drinking tea together and laughing were part of that moment. Back then, the stories lingered within these wooden walls, but I believe that over time, the whispers and echoes of laughter may begin to shimmer once more."

University of Tartu Museum director Mariann Raisma noted that in the museum field, contemporary art plays a significant role beyond just art museums as well, adding that Oidekivi's exhibition likewise helps explore themes important to both the artist and the university museum.

"In this exhibition, we see buildings that are fading — that are in the final stages of their lives," Raisma explained. "And here we can ask: what is the intrinsic value of a ruin? Do ruins have value? And are ruins empty? These are the same questions we ask ourselves here at the University of Tartu Museum, which is home to some of Estonia's most well-known ruins."

On the final day of the exhibition on May 17, visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in an interactive part of the show, where they can try their hand at light painting together with the artist.

Signe Oidekivi's solo exhibition "I Imagine" will remain open at the University of Tartu Museum through Saturday, May 17.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Photography show in Tartu breathes new life into Estonia's abandoned houses

