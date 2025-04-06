Gallery: Portuguese ceramic tiles on display at Tallinn's Adamson-Eric Museum

On April 4, the Adamson-Eric Museum in Tallinn's Old Town opened an exhibition of Portuguese ceramic tiles, or azulejos, in Estonia for the first time.

The exhibition "Azulejos: The Pearls of Portugal," is organized in collaboration with the National Tile Museum (Museu Nacional do Azulejo) in Lisbon and is curated by João Pedro Monteiro and Karin Vicente.

The panels on display range from the early 17th century to the late 20th century and show their evolution through time.

Rosário Salema de Carvalho, director of the National Tile Museum, said: "Azulejos are found everywhere in Portugal. They have been widely used in the interiors of churches, monasteries, and palaces, and have significantly shaped the appearance of Portuguese cities. It's no exaggeration to say that Portugal—from north to south, including Madeira and the Azores—is itself like a giant azulejo museum."

The inspiration for an exhibition in Tallinn stems from the oeuvre of the Estonian art classic Adamson-Eric.

"Though he lived in a different time and space, Adamson-Eric created hundreds of unique ceramic tiles, distinguished by their bright colours, intricate motifs and masterful craftsmanship, demonstrating Estonia's deep artistic connections to broader European cultural traditions," said Vicente.

The exhibition is accompanied by an illustrated catalog and a public program introducing various aspects of Portuguese culture, from art and music to architecture and literature.

The exhibition "Azulejos. Pearls of Portugal" will remain open at the Adamson-Eric Museum (Lühike jalg 3) until September 7, 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!