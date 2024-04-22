Photos: Katariin Mudist exhibition fills Tallinn gallery with ceramic slugs

Last Thursday saw the opening at Tallinn's HOP Gallery of Estonian artist Katariin Mudist's exhibition "Slugs like us," featuring more than 300 ceramic slugs made over the past three years and accompanied by a performance by Keithy Kuuspu.

Artist Sophie Durand has likewise compiled a series of texts "for Katariin and her Slugs" for the exhibition, according to a press release.

"Each slug with their subtle details and individualization marks periods of a lived experience," reads the exhibition's introductory text. "They are self-determined and intrinsically connected to their maker; contained, crafted artworks that create a context: a world of their own. This new installation of slugs gives viewers a glimpse into this world and the opportunity to imagine what stories it might hold."

Stories may begin with Katariin and end with slugs or vice versa or either or neither, the introduction continued, adding that these slugs are themselves an externalization of touch, a caress that is in the past, an action that no longer exists.

"The slug that is left is the only evidence of this touch," the description read. "And thus, their autopoetic production process might seem separate from their present state of being; leaving us with the question: what are they?"

In her work, Estonian artist and illustrator Katariin Mudist (1994) explores humanity's various facets and manifestations in our social world. She graduated from Pallas University of Applied Sciences (KKP) with a degree in media and advertising design in 2018 before going on to earn a master's degree in contemporary art from the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) in 2022.

Mudist is currently studying craft studies at the master's level at EKA, searching for a common language between visual and material-focused art practices.

During her studies, she has also been a guest student at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Ghent (KASK) and at Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design in Budapest.

"Slugs like us" will remain open at HOP Gallery through Tuesday, May 14.

