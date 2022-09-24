Gallery: Fotografiska Tallinn exhibits Andy Warhol polaroids

A new exhibition of photos from pop art legend Andy Warhol, many of them never previously displayed, opened at the Fotografiska Tallinn gallery on Friday evening.

Dubbed the "Photo Factory", the exhibition included over 120 images which Warhol took on his polaroid, as often as not of the celebrities he rubbed shoulders with, and four films.

Organizers said attracting the exhibition (see gallery above) to Tallinn had been hard work but worth it, and gave visitors the opportunity to see Warhol's photographic output, as a counterpoint to his more well-known screen prints.

The exhibition at Fotografiska Tallinn runs until February 26 next year.

