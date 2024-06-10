Gallery: Fotografiska celebrates 5th anniversary in Tallinn

Fotografiska Tallinn celebrated its 5th birthday on Friday and opened its big summer exhibition "In Bloom" with a party.

The exhibition brings the work of 17 artists and highlights nature's placement in contemporary art. Mediums include photography, video, sculpture, and installations

Participating artists include Helene Schmitz, Cig Harvey, Inka & Niclas, David Tochukwu, as well as Estonian artist Heikki Leis.

Mutant Disco, Haigla, Röövel Ööbik and Vana performed at Friday's party.

Fotografiska Tallinn is a photography center located in Telliskivi. It opened on June 20, 2019.

"In Bloom" is open until October 27.

