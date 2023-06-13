Pop art museum opens its doors in Tallinn

Linnar Viik, an IT visionary and promoter of Tiger Leap, has founded the Pop & Contemporary Art Museum (PoCo) in Tallinn based his art collection.

The 2,000-square-meter exhibition space in the Rotermann Quarter juxtaposes the history of Estonian contemporary art with the works of internationally renowned artists. The museum contains approximately 300 of the iconic contemporary art pieces in the world.

Linnar Viik's art collection began to grow in the 1980s, with a more serious collection emerging in the 1990s, following the opening of the borders.

"It began for me as a student, when I encountered the first Estonian pop artists whose work appealed to me, and I saw pop from the rest of the world when borders opened up," PoCo founder said.

The museum also houses the first internationally renowned work in the Viik collection, a water-damaged Warhol. "There are currently approximately 40 of the celebrity's works in the collection," Viik said.

While the majority of the museum's current collection is retrospective, its activities are forward-looking.

"The last year has been quite exceptional for the entire world in terms of the explosion of the impact of technology on creativity. I believe many people will have heard about ChatGPT or other artificial intelligence algorithms, for example; the last year in particular has seen these powerful technologies penetrate the creative profession in a big way. What we are attempting to do at PoCo is something rather unique, namely, to bring the art that is being created right now, particularly with these tech tools, to the audience," PoCo curator Sten-Kristian Saluveer said.

