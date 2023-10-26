Gallery: New digital art exhibition opens at Tallinn's PoCo Museum

The "Dreams with Machines" exhibition at Tallinn's Pop and Contemporary Art Museum (PoCo). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Thursday, the Pop and Contemporary Art Museum (PoCo) in Tallinn opened a new exhibition entitled "Daydreaming with Machines". The exhibition contains digital artworks created in collaboration between international artists and artificial intelligence (A.I).

The exhibition was put together by contemporary artists inspired by the museum's large microLED screen known as "The Wall."

The works on display are set to change on a weekly basis.

According to the museum, "Daydreaming with Machines" is the first time in the world that art created entirely by artificial intelligence (A.I) has been brought into a museum, and the exhibition aims to showcase the most groundbreaking moment ever in the history of art and creativity.

Editor: Michael Cole

