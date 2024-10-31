X!

Gallery: New exhibition explores meaning of power at Tallinn's PoCo Museum

News
The new exhibiton at Tallinn's PoCo Museum
The new exhibiton at Tallinn's PoCo Museum "Symphony of Power." Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A new exhibition exploring the meaning of power in the modern world opened at PoCo Pop and Contemporary Art Museum in Tallinn on Thursday. "Symphony of Power," by Finnish artist Antti Eklund aims to spotlight injustice and expose abuses of power.

"In 2024, elections will take place in over 100 countries and more than half of the world's population will be able to cast their vote. Power and governance are important themes and Antti Eklund reflects his views as an artist on this topical issue," said Linnar Viik, founder of the PoCo Pop and Contemporary Art Museum.

"His work raises the questions about the meaning of power in today's fragmented world, where truth is relative and reality is illusory."

"My mission is to create art that spotlights injustice, exposes abuses of power and highlights progress. I want to empower people by challenging us all to work for positive change," said artist Antti Eklund , adding that his aim is to revive and renew the artistic tradition of portraiture.

Antti Eklund has made a career as an architect and has worked with a number of well-known brands such as Alessi and Marimekko, as well as teaching graphic design at Aalto University in Espoo, Finland. For the last 16 years, Eklund has lived in the United States.

"Symphony of Power" opened at PoCo on October 31 and will remain on display until March 27, 2025.

More information about the "Symphony of Power" exhibition is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

19:53

Gallery: New exhibition explores meaning of power at Tallinn's PoCo Museum

19:49

Strong winds and slippery roads expected across Estonia on Friday

19:45

Former Tallinn Prison site up for auction with starting bid of €8.4 million

19:38

Kregor Zirk sets new Estonian record for men's 400m freestyle in Singapore

19:20

From settlement to city: New exhibition explores Tartu's origins

18:51

Tartu aims to transform undeveloped riverfront area into vibrant urban space

18:24

Kaspar Viilup: Do we really need to put Halloween in the pillory every year?

18:00

Finance minister criticizes plan to dip into reserves for public transport funding

17:30

Alternative R&B star JMSN: I cannot wait to get to Tallinn and play

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.10

Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:51

Russia's Ivangorod intensifies propaganda activities against Narva

08:31

Feature: With Estonia's mardipäev and kadripäev, is Halloween one too many?

14:10

Gallery: Cafes, restaurants across Estonia protest tax rises Updated

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

14:48

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

30.10

Paying by card charges full reserve amount at Krooning gas stations Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo