Gallery: New exhibition explores meaning of power at Tallinn's PoCo Museum

A new exhibition exploring the meaning of power in the modern world opened at PoCo Pop and Contemporary Art Museum in Tallinn on Thursday. "Symphony of Power," by Finnish artist Antti Eklund aims to spotlight injustice and expose abuses of power.

"In 2024, elections will take place in over 100 countries and more than half of the world's population will be able to cast their vote. Power and governance are important themes and Antti Eklund reflects his views as an artist on this topical issue," said Linnar Viik, founder of the PoCo Pop and Contemporary Art Museum.

"His work raises the questions about the meaning of power in today's fragmented world, where truth is relative and reality is illusory."

"My mission is to create art that spotlights injustice, exposes abuses of power and highlights progress. I want to empower people by challenging us all to work for positive change," said artist Antti Eklund , adding that his aim is to revive and renew the artistic tradition of portraiture.

Antti Eklund has made a career as an architect and has worked with a number of well-known brands such as Alessi and Marimekko, as well as teaching graphic design at Aalto University in Espoo, Finland. For the last 16 years, Eklund has lived in the United States.

"Symphony of Power" opened at PoCo on October 31 and will remain on display until March 27, 2025.

More information about the "Symphony of Power" exhibition is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!