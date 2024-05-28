Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

News
View from the exhibition
View from the exhibition "The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind" Source: Dominik Gruss
News

An exhibition of anonymous British street artist and political activist Banksy's work will open in Telliskivi this summer after traveling across Europe.

"The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind" documents the artist's career through more than 150 works. Graffiti, photographs, sculptures, video installations, and prints are featured in the exhibition at M building (M-hoone).

This is the largest Banksy exhibition ever displayed in Estonia. Until now, you could only see the artist's works in Estonia's PoCo Art Museum.

For the legendary graffiti artist, the exhibition is not fully authorized but is compatible with the artist's motto "Copyright is for losers" ("Autoriõigus on luuseritele"). Banksy last opened an authorized exhibition in Glasgow, in 2023, which was the first time in 14 years, but he also authorized it himself.

The exhibition has been curated by Virginia Jean.

Banksy is a world-famous and influential modern artists. In 2010, they appeared in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people, alongside Barack Obama, Steve Jobs, and Lady Gaga. Works created by Banksy have sold for millions of euros.

"The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind" is on display from July 5 to October 27. The exhibition texts are in Estonian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:24

Shiro Takatani, Dumb Type hold 'Tangent' European premiere in Tartu

19:55

Tallinn's Patkuli Stairs closed until mid-June

18:52

Customers increasingly buying robotic lawnmowers

18:25

Expert: Marine heatwaves can have devastating effects on life in Baltic Sea

18:23

Government reaches agreement on cuts

17:57

Ministry mulls extra funding boost for Tallinn Airport

17:25

Tallinn to stop renting office space to Russian church

16:58

MEP: I sometimes wonder whether Reform is in the right European Parliament group

16:34

Estonian creative unions: Private copyright taxes must rise

16:24

Estonian organization to shut down long-running Perekool online forum

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

27.05

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

11:36

Institute: Estonia's general fertility rate drops to lowest in century

12:36

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

10:37

Kremlin regime fighting Europe at all levels

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo