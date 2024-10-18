X!

Gallery: 'Watchdog of Breath' exhibition opens in Tallinn's Telliskivi

News
The new exhibition
The new exhibition "Watchdog of Breath" at Tallinn's Konteiner Gallery. Source: Alana Proosa
News

From this Saturday, October 17, Estonian artist Madlen Hirtentreu's new installation "Watchdog of Breath" will be on display at the Konteiner Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City.

According to a press release, "Watchdog of Breath" creates a scene of a post-humanist world where a creature is guarded over by a watchdog who tries to preserve the goodness and spirituality hidden in them in a secret chamber. In this chamber, an innocent being who no longer has a place in the unjust and chaotic world outside, is lulled to sleep. The more cruel the surrounding world becomes, the more important it becomes to value the different levels of life, breathing and spirituality.

"Watchdog of Breath" offers an empirical space where ideas and worries about the rapidly changing world are turned into objects. The installation opens a last refuge for the deprived and outcasts, where they are supported and cared for in order to breathe and preserve life in its fragility.

The composite creatures created by the artist carry the desire to keep what is still possible to protect from evil. The works encourage us to treat the decaying world and its lost creatures with respect and kindness, and to discover and create modern lullabies.

"Some of the works were also exhibited in Turkey in spring 2024 during my solo show exhibition at the Firin Art Space exhibition. Now the works have been given an extension. I consider it to be like a part two," said artist Madlen Hirtentreu.

The installation will be on display at the Konteiner Gallery in Telliskivi until the end of 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

NATO considers financial aid for Ukraine instead of military assistance

19:47

Estonian skater Aleksandr Selevko finishes third in Nice short program

19:15

Gallery: 'Watchdog of Breath' exhibition opens in Tallinn's Telliskivi

18:48

Zookeeper: Pumpkins are both tasty and fun for zoo animals to play with

18:10

Estonian street clothing brand Maison Beast opens new Tallinn showroom

17:43

EDF colonel: Russian army asking for more time to re-take Kursk Oblast

17:07

Riina Palu: Weak naval surveillance and deterrence leave our seas vulnerable

16:38

Prime minister: Jürgen Ligi no-confidence vote will not fly

16:11

Maileen Nuudi through to Barcelona ITF quarter finals

15:24

Gallery: Fate of Maarjamäe Memorial still open

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.10

City's transport department finds Tallinn needs Järve tram line

17.10

Estonia's annual inflation rate in September still double eurozone as a whole

13:12

Tallinn's first four new trams named after historical businessmen

12:43

Opposition leaders call for Reform to remove Jürgen Ligi as finance minister Updated

17.10

Gallery: Students protest in Tallinn in support of free higher education

17.10

UK assigns brigade for Estonia's defense, pledges tanks

13:33

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to visit Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo