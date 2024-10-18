Gallery: 'Watchdog of Breath' exhibition opens in Tallinn's Telliskivi

From this Saturday, October 17, Estonian artist Madlen Hirtentreu's new installation "Watchdog of Breath" will be on display at the Konteiner Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City.

According to a press release, "Watchdog of Breath" creates a scene of a post-humanist world where a creature is guarded over by a watchdog who tries to preserve the goodness and spirituality hidden in them in a secret chamber. In this chamber, an innocent being who no longer has a place in the unjust and chaotic world outside, is lulled to sleep. The more cruel the surrounding world becomes, the more important it becomes to value the different levels of life, breathing and spirituality.

"Watchdog of Breath" offers an empirical space where ideas and worries about the rapidly changing world are turned into objects. The installation opens a last refuge for the deprived and outcasts, where they are supported and cared for in order to breathe and preserve life in its fragility.

The composite creatures created by the artist carry the desire to keep what is still possible to protect from evil. The works encourage us to treat the decaying world and its lost creatures with respect and kindness, and to discover and create modern lullabies.

"Some of the works were also exhibited in Turkey in spring 2024 during my solo show exhibition at the Firin Art Space exhibition. Now the works have been given an extension. I consider it to be like a part two," said artist Madlen Hirtentreu.

The installation will be on display at the Konteiner Gallery in Telliskivi until the end of 2024.

