Gallery: 'Losing Precision' exhibition opens in Tallinn's Telliskivi

A new group exhibition created by recent graduates from the jewellery department at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) opened at the Konteiner Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi district on Friday, January 10.

The artists whose work is included in the exhibition, which is entitled "Losing Precision" ("Täpsust kaotades") are Federica Cogliandro, Yufang Hu, Sille Luiga, Indrek Mesi and Ulrika Paemurru.

The exhibition was curated by Johanna Jolen Kuzmenko and will remain on display until March 2.

---

