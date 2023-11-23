Tallinn cultural institutions support domestic violence awareness campaign

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. This year, several cultural institutions in Tallinn are joining the campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence.

"The statistics are shocking, and almost no one is completely untouched by domestic violence. There are perpetrators and victims, often with children as witnesses, across all ages, professions, and social groups. The campaign by Tallinn's cultural institutions won't end violence, but it will hopefully help people notice it, think about it, and thereby reduce it," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE).



Participating institutions include the Tallinn City Theater, Tallinn Philharmonic Society, Tallinn City Museum, and Tallinn Central Library. For instance, all branch libraries have special book displays on domestic violence, recommended by experts and promoted on the library's social media channels until December 9.



In 2022, 3,244 domestic violence crimes and 7,896 domestic violence reports were registered in Estonia.

46 percent of all violent crimes were domestic violence crimes. 86 percent of domestic violence perpetrators were men, while 79 percent of domestic violence victims were women. An estimated 26 percent of domestic violence crimes were believed to involve child victims or witnesses.



In Estonia, in addition to women's shelters, the President Kaljulaid Foundation also leads the way in raising awareness about, and supporting victims of, domestic violence. Several cultural events are being held under the foundation's initiative over the next few weeks.

Among them is the art exhibition "Don't Cross Their Boundaries!" created by the Estonian Academy of Arts and Feministeerium. The exhibition at Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City is open to all.

There will also be a domestic violence-themed work created by Marc Léger Sauvageot displayed outside the main building of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA). In addition, on December 5, an installation by artist Flo Kasearu on domestic violence, connected to her previous exhibition "Cut Out of Life" at the Tallinn Art Hall, is set to open in the Konteiner Gallery of the Telliskivi Creative City.

The Tallinn City Council building, the LED lampposts on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), and the Haabersti viaduct will all be illuminated in orange to raise awareness about domestic violence. The color orange symbolizes a better future, free from violence and discrimination.

Orange lapel pins will also be worn to indicate support for the domestic violence awareness campaign over the next couple of weeks.

Those who know or suspect someone they know is a victim of mental, physical, economic, or sexual violence, are advised to seek help immediately via the following channels.

112 – Emergency number for life-threatening situations

116 006 – Social Insurance Board's 24/7 victim support crisis phone

116 111 – Social Insurance Board's 24/7 children's help phone

116 123 – Emotional support and spiritual care phone (Daily between 10 a.m. and midnight. Spiritual caregivers are available from 4 p.m. to midnight)

660 6077 – Social Insurance Board's violence renunciation support line (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

palunabi.ee – Social Insurance Board's victim support website

lasteabi.ee – Social Insurance Board's children's aid website

Email counselors at [email protected].

Additionally, there are also women's support centers, support for victims of sexual violence, and the Social Insurance Board's free online mental health counseling service.

