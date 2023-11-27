17-year-old Jõgeva homicide suspect released, must remain at place of residence

The prosecutor's office has freed on condition a 17-year-old male who had been detained on suspicion of homicide in the South Estonian town of Jõgeva, on the grounds that preliminary evidence points towards the incident having been the result of acting in self defense, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports .

As reported by ERR News, last Thursday evening the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel on Thursday evening detained the 17-year-old in Jõgeva on suspicion of homicide, following the death of a 21-year-old male.

The incident had reportedly taken place in the open space between two apartment blocks, and both individuals were reportedly known to each other; the PPA later apprehended the suspect at his place of residence.

According to Prosecutor Toomas Koitmäe of the Southern District Prosecutor's Office, preliminary evidence collected during the course of the investigation suggests the deceased's fatal injuries may have been caused in self-defense, in response to an attack on the suspect – "...one version [of events] that we are continuing to check in the investigation, alongside other versions."

"Unfortunately, some people have issued statements via the media that contradict the evidence collected thus far," Koitmäe added.

The 17-year-old suspect was detained for up to 48 hours after the incident, during which time initial procedural steps were conducted before the suspect – who is still barred from leaving his place of residence – was freed, without being placed under arrest.

The prosecutor added that more information may be made public as and when further clarity is brought to the facts of the matter regarding last Thursday evening's events, during the course of the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The Prosecutor's Office generally directs the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in the course of criminal investigations.

