17-year-old Jõgeva homicide suspect released, must remain at place of residence

News
PPA logo.
PPA logo. Source: PPA
News

The prosecutor's office has freed on condition a 17-year-old male who had been detained on suspicion of homicide in the South Estonian town of Jõgeva, on the grounds that preliminary evidence points towards the incident having been the result of acting in self defense, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

As reported by ERR News, last Thursday evening the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel on Thursday evening detained the 17-year-old in Jõgeva on suspicion of homicide, following the death of a 21-year-old male.

The incident had reportedly taken place in the open space between two apartment blocks, and both individuals were reportedly known to each other; the PPA later apprehended the suspect at his place of residence.

According to Prosecutor Toomas Koitmäe of the Southern District Prosecutor's Office, preliminary evidence collected during the course of the investigation suggests the deceased's fatal injuries may have been caused in self-defense, in response to an attack on the suspect – "...one version [of events] that we are continuing to check in the investigation, alongside other versions."

"Unfortunately, some people have issued statements via the media that contradict the evidence collected thus far," Koitmäe added.

The 17-year-old suspect was detained for up to 48 hours after the incident, during which time initial procedural steps were conducted before the suspect – who is still barred from leaving his place of residence – was freed, without being placed under arrest.

The prosecutor added that more information may be made public as and when further clarity is brought to the facts of the matter regarding last Thursday evening's events, during the course of the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The Prosecutor's Office generally directs the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in the course of criminal investigations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:51

Court to decide fate of Metsküla School as compromise talks headed nowhere

14:20

Estonian skiing star Kelly Sildaru looking forward to return after injury

13:40

Expert: Russia cannot wage war of attrition indefinitely

13:12

City of Tallinn says clearing capital's sidewalks would cost around €26 million

12:24

Feature | Along the Latvia-Estonia border: The Valka-Valga express

11:57

Jaak Jõerüüt: Too much stability a threat for democracy

11:45

Bigbank bonds attract seven times more subscribers than anticipated

11:17

Estonian president: Support for Ukraine Black Sea grain transit essential

10:46

General: Ukraine war not a stalemate

10:12

Statistics: Construction volumes down 5 percent in Q3 2023

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.11

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last Updated

22.11

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

26.11

Minister: Health Insurance Fund should not have to cover children's medical expenses

25.11

Estonia does not want to amend EU treaties

25.11

Parallel worlds and mixed economies in 3rd millennium BC Estonia and Latvia

09:39

Tallinn planning €7 million insect-friendly green corridor

08:38

Any decision to go down nuclear energy route in Estonia binding for a century

26.11

Miljard Kilk work sells for record sum for a living Estonian artist

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: