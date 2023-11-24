PPA detains 17-year-old Jõgeva murder suspect

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel on Thursday evening detained a 17-year-old male in the South Estonian town of Jõgeva on suspicion of murder.

The victim was aged 21.

Martti Toom, field manager of the Tartu PPA station, said that shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday the authority received a report that a 17-year-old male had used a bladed implement to stab a 21-year-old male in a residential district of the town.

The assailant and victim were known to each other, the PPA says. The 17-year-old suspect was detained by the PPA after being found in a nearby apartment block.

"Unfortunately, the victim's injuries were of a severity that his life could not be saved, and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene," Toom said.

"The police detained a 17-year-old young man on suspicion of committing the act in an apartment building near the scene," he added.

The details of what happened will be determined in the course of ongoing criminal proceedings.

--

