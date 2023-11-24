PPA detains 17-year-old Jõgeva murder suspect

News
PPA vehicle
PPA vehicle Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel on Thursday evening detained a 17-year-old male in the South Estonian town of Jõgeva on suspicion of murder.

The victim was aged 21.

Martti Toom, field manager of the Tartu PPA station, said that shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday the authority received a report that a 17-year-old male had used a bladed implement to stab a 21-year-old male in a residential district of the town.

The assailant and victim were known to each other, the PPA says. The 17-year-old suspect was detained by the PPA after being found in a nearby apartment block.

"Unfortunately, the victim's injuries were of a severity that his life could not be saved, and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene," Toom said.

"The police detained a 17-year-old young man on suspicion of committing the act in an apartment building near the scene," he added.

The details of what happened will be determined in the course of ongoing criminal proceedings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:39

New homeless animal shelter opens in Lääne-Viru County

10:00

Statistics: Q3 2023 mean monthly wage in Estonia €1,812, median wage €1,500

09:38

Kantar Emor ratings: Rise in support from young, women voters behind Isamaa rally

09:37

Watch again: Conference on Belarusian civil society, supporting exiled opposition

08:18

Estonia, 20 other nations condemn surge in hate incidents in wake of Israel war

07:40

Overnight Riigikogu session sees little apparent attempt at compromise

07:12

PPA detains 17-year-old Jõgeva murder suspect

23.11

16 historic sea mines cleared during NATO exercise in Estonian waters

23.11

Research: Tricks that make opera sound less incomprehensible

23.11

Tallinn spending €50 million on road upgrades in 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.11

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

21.11

Estonia makes Euro 2024 play-offs thanks to Czech Republic win

22.11

Not only Fudy, but also Bolt food courier service in the red

22.11

Europe's oldest compass found in Lootsi wreck, even older cog still underground

22.11

Estonia moves spring break up one week

22.11

Estonia to face Poland in Euro 2024 play-offs semi-finals

23.11

Estonia's third-country migrant quota for 2024 set at 1,303

23.11

Experts say Estonia needs civil defense service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: