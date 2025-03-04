Public discussion on feminist challenges and opportunities in Estonia set for March 8

Saturday, March 8 is International Women's Day. To mark the occasion, a public discussion entitled "Feminism in Estonia: Opportunities and Challenges" will take place at Tallinn's No Concept Bar.

On International Women's Day, March 8, Estonian feminist organization Feministeerium will hold a public discussion about their activities.

The discussion will focus on the organization's history and goals, as well as opportunities and challenges they face due to the rise of anti-gender movements in Europe and the world. Guests will have a chance to ask their own questions and learn more about Feministeerium directly from its activists.

According to a press release, Feministeerium aims "to make Estonia a post-patriarchal society and to give the feminist community a room of its own."

In recent years, there has been an emergence and growing popularity of anti-gender and anti-feminist initiatives in Europe. While such initiatives attempt to ban abortions, gender transition, and the study of gender theories in schools and universities, there are also a growing number of feminist initiatives resisting such tendencies and mobilizing local communities to fight against these narratives.

Among the speakers at the event will be Nele Laos and Kaimai Kuldkepp from Feministeerium, along with Jana Levitina from Pussy Jam Comedy.

The event, which is organized by Reforum Space Tallinn and Feminist Anti-War Resistance Tallinn, begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday at No Concept Bar (Vana-Kalamaja 6).

The moderators will be Natalia Kovyliaeva from the University of Tartu and Reforum Space Tallinn, and Aleksandra Bainova of Feminist Anti-War Resistance.

The discussion will be held in English, with pre-registration required.

More information, including how to register, is available here.

