ERR in Pennsylvania: Locals look forward to end of lengthy election campaign

With the U.S. presidential elections set to take place on Tuesday, ERR's U.S. correspondent Laura Kalam spoke to voters in Pennsylvania, who are eagerly awaiting the end of a campaign that has gone on for several months.

A day before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the doors of polling stations in Pennsylvania are closed. Those who were unable to vote early will be able to cast their ballots as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday, when voting officially gets underway in the state.

"I just like to go to the polls on this day and exercise my right to vote. I'm fulfilling my obligation by voting on this particular day," one local, Lisa, told ERR.

"I've already voted. I figured it would be a lot easier to get it out of the way early. I picked a convenient time to do it and put it in the mail. I've already received confirmation that my ballot paper has arrived," said another, called David.

Political analysts believe that whoever can win in Bucks County, just outside Philadelphia, will also secure victory in the state as a whole, and most likely end up in the White House. However, locals say such a big responsibility will create a lot of tension in the region.

"Everybody hates Trump, everybody hates Harris. There's a lot of hate in the U.S. right now. Even friends and family, when they hear who you're voting for, they're hostile. It's pretty crazy," Andy, another local, told ERR.

"I've never felt so bad. It's even worse than in 2016 and 2020. There are people, family members, who want to vote for the other candidate. You know, we just don't talk about politics," said Lisa.

Both Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donad Trump understand the importance of Pennsylvania, which is why it is the state that has seen the most money spent on electoral campaigning and advertising. For locals however, the fact the election campaign is finally coming to an end, is something of a relief.

"I can't wait to for it to all be over. I'm so fed up with the ads and the messages and it just dominates all conversations. I'm really ready for it to be over," said David.

"I mean, it's not all going to end on election day. I'm sure people will still feel very strong emotions about whatever the outcome may be. Including myself. But at least it's starting to die down," said Eric.

With the election due to get underway on Tuesday, both Harris and Trump are still set to meet with would-be voters in Philadelphia and its suburbs on Monday evening.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!