ERR in the USA: Harris gives last Washington speech before elections

More than 75,000 Americans gathered in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to hear Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris give her last major speech before next week's elections. Although Harris and Trump are currently tied in the polls, Democrats are hoping that fear of a new Trump term will help Harris make it to the White House.

"I pledge to be the president of all Americans and to always put country above party and above myself," Harris said.

More than 75,000 people turned out to hear Harris in Washington on Tuesday. Those who couldn't make it to the stage peeked over the fence or set up on the lawn a few hundred yards away.

"It's important that a large number of people turn up to show that Trump's values do not reflect American values," said one spectator called Betsy.

Joe Biden stepping aside appeared to inject new life into the Democratic Party. However, it is also believed that fear of a second term for Donald Trump will drive people to the polls next week.

"You know, I could go on about abortion, women's rights and all that. But I'm supporting Harris because the alternative is just disgusting," Paul, another spectator, told ERR.

"Can I come to your country if the orange one gets elected? Would you adopt me so I could become a citizen?" Mitzi asked ERR's U.S. correspondent.

"Over there is the Washington zoo. There's a big enclosure for the lions, there's a big enclosure out front. You can visit it and it would be the perfect place for Donald Trump," said David, another Harris supporter.

Harris has repeatedly pledged that she will be a president for all Americans. Democrats hope that some Republicans will also see her potential and switch sides.

"Women make up half the population. It's time we had a woman president who can make our economy great again, make our country powerful again. I think MAGA (Make America Great Again) applies to Harris much more than it does to Trump," Nicky told ERR at the rally.

Harris' evening was overshadowed somewhat by Joe Biden. The current president commented on insults made at a Republican campaign event towards Puerto Ricans, calling Trump supporters "garbage." Although the Democrats have tried to play down Biden's remarks, it could deal a painful blow to the Harris campaign.

