ERR in the USA: First voters line up before polling stations open

The race for the White House is unbelievably close and it is unlikely that the final result of the U.S. presidential election will be known for several days. As the first polling stations opened up on Tuesday, ERR's U.S. correspondent Laura Kalam spoke to voters in Pennsylvania.

The first voters were already lining up outside polling stations to cast their ballots before the doors opened on Tuesday morning.

"I wanted to get here before the crowds. In fact, this is the longest line I've ever been in. I tried to get there as early as possible, as soon as it opened. I set my alarm and made sure I got here," said a voter called Wanda.

ERR's U.S. correspondent Laura Kalam then asked another voter, Kenny, why he had decided to vote on election day itself rather than take advantage of the opportunity to vote early.

"Because of the doughnuts and coffee. I also wanted to get a voter sticker, fun stuff like that. To see people in the neighborhood and say hello. That's why," Kenny said.

While the election is, of course, taking place across the country, much of the attention has been focused on Pennsylvania. In all likelihood, the votes cast by those waiting in line here will end up being decisive.

As a result, Pennsylvanians are taking their duty as voters extremely seriously.

"Today I woke up at 3.30 in the morning to come here to Norristown to vote. I took the train from D.C. to Philadelphia. This is my first presidential election, so it's important for me to make my voice heard as it's such an important election," said Susan, a young voter.

"It is important for the world that America regains its position. So much is at stake and I hope it ends with the right result," she added.

But who did the people ERR spoke to think will end up in the White House?

"I voted for Donald Trump. The reason being that I'm like a champion. I like to finish projects and he started one. I'd like him to have a chance to finish it," said Kenny.

"The country is really divided on who they want to see as the next president, but I'm sure Kamala Harris will win today," said another voter, Jamil.

It will be the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, November 6 in Estonia, when the last polling stations in the U.S. close and it is likely to take several days before the final result is confirmed.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

