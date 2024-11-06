X!

Foreign Affairs Committee chair: Trump will be a different president this term

News
Marko Mihkelson.
Marko Mihkelson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

If the Republican candidate Donald Trump were to win the U.S. presidential election, he would likely be a different kind of president than during his first term from 2016 to 2020, according to Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee.

"This will be a different Trump, though still with his unpredictability and surprises," Mihkelson said on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon." "Drama and suspense are guaranteed."

Regarding support for Ukraine and relations with Russia, Mihkelson noted that Trump is known for his aversion to losing. "If he finds himself in a situation where he might appear as a loser in relation to Russia, it could lead to positive developments," Mihkelson added.

Mihkelson also observed that the Senate has clearly returned to Republican control. "Republicans now hold control over both the White House and Congress," he said, adding that this raises questions about the political priorities of a potential Trump administration.

"There would be a greater concentration of power, moving beyond governing the country solely through presidential decrees," Mihkelson commented.

The coming weeks will reveal who will hold key positions within the Trump administration, which will also set the direction of U.S. foreign policy, Mihkelson explained.

"We must do everything to ensure that the alliance framework remains stable with the new U.S. administration," the Foreign Affairs Committee chair added.

At the time of writing, The New York Times gave Donald Trump a 93 percent chance to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:48

Ott Tänak: 2024 WRC title down to Neuville, I can only do my best

15:39

Security expert: Trump's foreign policy may differ from first-term

15:29

Foreign minister on Trump victory: Estonia must stay its course

15:12

Tartu University basketball team lose to Valmiera

15:06

EKRE deputy head on Trump victory: Things will be difficult for us

14:42

Jana Toom: Big lies to split Estonia

14:11

Tallinn seeking feedback on Liivalaia design plans

13:32

American rapper The Game coming to Tallinn next spring

13:06

Gallery: Ukrainian village life at heart of Dmitri Kotjuh photo exhibition

13:02

Coalition reaches agreement on amending voting rights in constitution

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.11

Older and cheaper cars most affected by car tax

05.11

Tallinn's Old Habor tramline to launch in December

08:21

Foreign Affairs Committee chair: Trump will be a different president this term

10:59

Estonia's politicians congratulate Donald Trump on 'impressive' victory

05.11

Jasper Dietz: Baltic countries vulnerable to Russian invasion, need more NATO help

05.11

Tallinn investigating cracks on Vabaduse väljak

09:15

Poverty down in Estonia, while perceived deprivation growing

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo