Foreign Affairs Committee chair: Trump will be a different president this term

If the Republican candidate Donald Trump were to win the U.S. presidential election, he would likely be a different kind of president than during his first term from 2016 to 2020, according to Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee.

"This will be a different Trump, though still with his unpredictability and surprises," Mihkelson said on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon." "Drama and suspense are guaranteed."

Regarding support for Ukraine and relations with Russia, Mihkelson noted that Trump is known for his aversion to losing. "If he finds himself in a situation where he might appear as a loser in relation to Russia, it could lead to positive developments," Mihkelson added.

Mihkelson also observed that the Senate has clearly returned to Republican control. "Republicans now hold control over both the White House and Congress," he said, adding that this raises questions about the political priorities of a potential Trump administration.

"There would be a greater concentration of power, moving beyond governing the country solely through presidential decrees," Mihkelson commented.

The coming weeks will reveal who will hold key positions within the Trump administration, which will also set the direction of U.S. foreign policy, Mihkelson explained.

"We must do everything to ensure that the alliance framework remains stable with the new U.S. administration," the Foreign Affairs Committee chair added.

At the time of writing, The New York Times gave Donald Trump a 93 percent chance to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

